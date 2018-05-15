Southwest Is Having A 96-Hour Sale, Indy Flight Discounts Included

Do you have plans to travel this summer? Well, if you do, Southwest Airlines might just have the deal for you.

On Tuesday morning, the airline dropped the announcement about their 96-hour sale that runs through Friday and covers travel between June 5 and Oct. 31. The flights begin at $49 each way on Southwest’s shortest routes and increase to $79, $99 or $149 each way for longer flights.

When it comes to Indy, the sale offers one-way fares between $49 and $149 depending on flight distance.

However, the catch in this scenario is that the lowest fares are good only for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesday, typically the slowest days of the week for air travel.

So if you have the flexibility to fly mid-week, take a look at what Southwest has on offer for trips between June 5 and October 31.

SOURCE: USA Today | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: