WTFasho: America’s Fittest Cities

According to the 2018 American Fitness Index, which collected data on a number of factors including health behaviors, chronic diseases and community infrastructure, Arlington came out on top ahead of Minneapolis; Washington, DC; Madison, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon. Did we make the list Cincinnati?
Here are the Top 10 Fittest Cities:
1. Arlington, Virginia
2. Minneapolis, Minnesota
3. Washington, DC
4. Madison, Wisconsin
5. Portland, Oregon
6. Seattle, Washington
7. Denver, Colorado
8. St. Paul, Minnesota
9. San Jose, California
10. Boise, Idaho
29. Cincinnati
Here are the bottom 10 cities on the list:
91. Tulsa, Oklahoma
92. North Las Vegas, Nevada
93. Gilbert, Arizona
94. Fresno, California
95. Wichita, Kansas
96: Toledo, Ohio
97. Detroit, Michigan
98. Louisville, Kentucky
99. Indianapolis, Indiana
100. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma