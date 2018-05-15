WTFasho: America’s Fittest Cities

According to the 2018 American Fitness Index, which collected data on a number of factors including health behaviors, chronic diseases and community infrastructure, Arlington came out on top ahead of Minneapolis; Washington, DC; Madison, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon. Did we make the list Cincinnati?

Here are the Top 10 Fittest Cities:

1. Arlington, Virginia

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

3. Washington, DC

4. Madison, Wisconsin

5. Portland, Oregon

6. Seattle, Washington

7. Denver, Colorado

8. St. Paul, Minnesota

9. San Jose, California

10. Boise, Idaho

29. Cincinnati

Here are the bottom 10 cities on the list:

91. Tulsa, Oklahoma

92. North Las Vegas, Nevada

93. Gilbert, Arizona

94. Fresno, California

95. Wichita, Kansas

96: Toledo, Ohio

97. Detroit, Michigan

98. Louisville, Kentucky

99. Indianapolis, Indiana

100. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

