Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During One Of The Biggest Moments Of His Mom’s Life

Zero tact.

Written By: Royce Dunmore

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Man giving engagement ring to his girlfriend. Marry me.

Source: ljubaphoto / Getty

Nothing screams romance like a scenic marriage proposal in front of family and friends.

However, if you add a young kid into the mix who has horrible timing, then you’ve got a hilarious video that goes viral.

One Kevin Przytula of Michigan proposed to his girlfriend Allyssa one weekend with a one-knee drop and everything. However, Allyssa’s son couldn’t give two cares about this momentous occasion…or at least, it didn’t take priority over his bathroom needs.

Check out the hilarious effects below!

 

Well…at least it’ll definitely be a memorable moment.

Hopefully that doesn’t ruin the little youngin’s chances as the ring bearer.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 3 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now