Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Fights

We’ve been watching Love & Hip Hop Atlanta for almost seven years now and it’s still hard to tell when a drink is about to get thrown in someone’s face — or a purse.
If you thought that was wild — take a look back at some more ratchet rumbles from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta:
Stevie J and Joseline vs. Everybody
Tammy vs Betty Idol
Tommie vs Tiarra
Karlie vs. KD
K.Michelle vs Rasheeda
Tommie vs Joseline
Tammy vs Jessica Dime
Joseline vs Che Mack
