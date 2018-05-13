Baby Bump Watch! Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling Shepard Are Expecting

Nearly two months after jumping the broom, Chanel Iman and her husband Sterling Shepard announced that they are expecting a baby.

On Mother’s Day (May 13), the supermodel took to Instagram to share their good news and show off her little bump.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be ,” she wrote.

The 24-year-old NY Giants star is also excited, posting an amazing pic of the two on social media.

“My baby is making my baby! Happy Mother’s Day @chaneliman I love you mama.”

“Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby,” the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model exclusively told PEOPLE after posting the announcement online.

“As our love grows each day, Sterling and I can’t wait to share it with our little one,” she continued.

This is the first child for both of them. There’s no news on when the baby is due.

As we previously reported, the couple was married in March in Beverly Hills.

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

