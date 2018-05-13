Feature Story
LOL: Tiffany Haddish Was On ‘Pimp My Ride’ Back In 2005 & Of Course, It Was Hilarious

A short clip proves she was destined for greatness.

Money and fame definitely hasn’t changed Tiffany Haddish. 

The hilarious comedian is the same now as she was back in 2005. Her appearance on Pimp My Ride that year serves as proof.

Twitter user @NSR_03 posted a throwback clip of the show where a younger Tiffany told a hilarious story of running into her friend Rashae’s car…thus the “pimp my ride.”

Check out the short, but wild tale below!

 

Like I said…same Tiffany.

In the past, another user @geekazoid70 questioned if Tiffany was still friends with Rashae, well…considering she wrecked Rashae’s car.

Tiffany responded with a resounding “yes.”

Seems like it’ll take more than a fine guy and a dented ride to break up a friendship!

