Police Investigate Hidden Camera Inside Hospital Restroom

In Medina, Ohio, police are investigating why a hidden camera was found inside an employee-only restroom at a northeast Ohio hospital. Reports say, a staff member at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital found the camera disguised as a wall charger back in April. Police are unclear how long the miniature spy camera was inside the bathroom. The suspects identity has not been released and no charges have been filed. The employee has been placed on leave pending further investigation.

