Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The Face Of Evil: 9 TV & Movie Teachers That Are Scary AF

Saved by the bell...literally.

Written By: Royce Dunmore

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' - Season Three

Source: Richard Cartwright / Getty

This week in May marks  National Teacher Appreciation Week and for anyone who’s learned something from an instructor, you have a lot to be thankful for.

Everyone doesn’t have the luxary of having great teachers. As a matter of fact, some teachers are just plain scary.

While the fear of God can definitely be a light under someone’s brain, too much spooky can have you questioning a teacher’s alleigience to the dark side.

Swipe through for some of the most scary teachers from TV and movies, and you tell us if you’re passing their class or dropping out!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now