The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take Pride In Mastering All My Performances”

The internet was in an uproar last week when a resurfaced DJ Khaled interview revealed the music mogul does not go down on his wife.

At the time, Khaled told ‘The Breakfast Club’ oral sex doesn’t have to be reciprocated because there are ‘different rules for men.’

via GIPHY

Fortunately, Khaled seems alone in his thoughts, with men like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stepping in to say he has no problem pleasing his leading lady.

“I take pride in mastering all performances.” He explained on Twitter.

Ahem.. *clears throat*

as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread 👀 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 6, 2018

They don’t call him The Rock for nothing!

via GIPHY

