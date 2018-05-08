Music
The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take Pride In Mastering All My Performances”

What a man what a man what a man what a mighty good man.

The internet was in an uproar last week when a resurfaced DJ Khaled interview revealed the music mogul does not go down on his wife.

At the time, Khaled told ‘The Breakfast Club’ oral sex doesn’t have to be reciprocated because there are ‘different rules for men.’

Fortunately, Khaled seems alone in his thoughts, with men like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson  stepping in to say he has no problem pleasing his leading lady.

“I take pride in mastering all performances.” He explained on Twitter.

They don’t call him The Rock for nothing!

