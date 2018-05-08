The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks

The Met Costume Gala is by far fashions biggest night of the year and this year didn’t disappoint. The theme for 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” was taken very literally and figuratively by some of our favorite celebrities this year.

A very pregnant Cardi B attended her first Met Gala covered head to toe in jewels and looked like an angelic queen while gala host Rihanna wore a Pope inspired dress with an influence of Catholicism on fashion. Check out our top 33 Met Gala looks from 2018.