Feature Story
The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks

The theme for 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” turned out to be one of the best yet

Written By: Nia Noelle

The Met Costume Gala is by far fashions biggest night of the year and this year didn’t disappoint.  The theme for 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” was taken very literally and figuratively by some of our favorite celebrities this year.

 

A very pregnant Cardi B attended her first Met Gala covered head to toe in jewels and looked like an angelic queen while gala host Rihanna wore a Pope inspired dress with an influence of Catholicism on fashion.  Check out our top 33 Met Gala looks from 2018.

