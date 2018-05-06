Comedian Michael Blackson’s Thoughts On These Moudasuckas: Kanye & Trump [VIDEO]

Follow Majic 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @majic945

We caught up with comedian Michael Blackson on the Platinum Comedy Tour to get his thoughts on these two moudasuckas: Kanye West and Donald Trump.

