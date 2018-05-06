Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

King S#!t: Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’ Playoff Buzzer Beater

Remember when haters tried to say he didn’t have “the clutch gene?”

Written By: Staff Writer

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

LeBron James continues to add to his legacy in this year’s playoffs.

After years of having his “clutchness” questioned, the chosen one hit another game-winning shot Saturday night, quieting critics and giving witnesses new testimony to share with their grandkids.

If you need a refresher course, watch SportsCenter’s highlight reel of LeBron’s miracles — starting with his amazing 3-pointer to beat the Orlando Magic in 2009.

LeBron’s shot turned an 0-2 lead against the top-seeded Toronto Raptors into an 0-3 count, with the Cavs on the brink of making their fourth straight Eastern Conference finals.

Without Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas or any other elite number-two option on offense, James has put together the most impressive playoff statline of his career.

After the Game 3 win, James is averaging 34.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 4 days ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 6 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 1 week ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now