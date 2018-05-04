Music
Home > Music

DJ Khaled Doesn’t Go Down On His Wife, And We Think That’s Despicable

We know what he's not THE BEST at. SMH.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-MUSIC-CHARITY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

DJ Khaled revealed in a recent interview that even though HE’S THE BEST in music, he may not be the best in bed.

The father of one told the hosts of The Breakfast Club that he doesn’t go down on his wife. His reasoning? Because he provides for the home.

“I believe a woman should praise the man, the king,” Khaled explained. “If you’re holding it down for your woman, I feel like the woman should praise. And the man should praise the queen — but my way of praising is ‘How was dinner?’ ‘Do you like the house you’re living in?’ ‘Do you like the clothes you’re getting?’ ‘I’m  taking care of your family, my family.’”

Angela Yee jumped in, “So you’re saying you don’t go down?”

Khaled responded, “Nah, never,” and added “It’s different rules for men.”

What in the patriarchy? Watch below:

Absolutely terrible.

RELATED LINKS

DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We Are The Dream’ Campaign Helping Undocumented Immigrants

Secure The Bag: DJ Khaled Is Weight Watchers’ New Ambassador

DJ Khaled Had The Biggest Birthday Party Of The Decade

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 23 hours ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 3 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 3 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 1 week ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 1 week ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now