Ohio Officer on Leave for Kicking Handcuffed Person in Head!

It was caught on tape! A Franklin Township Police Officer has been placed on after a video surfaced of him kicking a handcuffed person in the head. The video was shared on social media by Twitter user @j_tennyson_. Watch it below:

***Explicit Language***

The caption said, “”I don’t care what this dude did,” he said. “There is no justifiable reason for what the cop did. They had him restrained and the cop deadass kicks him in the head.”

The officer was placed on administrative leave and results of the investigation is expected next week. The officer’s name has not been released.

