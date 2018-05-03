Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Fellas, This Is A Huge No-No When You’re About To Holla At A Girl

As Friday approaches, here's a tip for you.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jasmin Brown is an actress and comedian who consistently drops gems in a hilarious way on the ‘Gram. Recently, she took some time to explain why men fail when they send a friend to speak to a woman on their behalf. We’re guessing most ladies will agree with Jazzy’s thinking. So, fellas hit us up to let us know what the game plan is when you bust out this tired move. We need answers.

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

17 photos Launch gallery

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Continue reading Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 hours ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 6 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 1 week ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now