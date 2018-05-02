Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved Suit Look (Or Nah?)

A high school senior wanted to go against the grain when it came to his prom getup and now he’s causing quite a bit of talk online.
Instead of your typical black tux, or traditional wrist-length suit, Donyell Meredith II of Indianapolis decided to rock a short-sleeved suit to his prom.
“I got the suit from K & G Fashion, but I had it tailored and told them where I wanted the sleeves and pants to come down to,” Donyell told Yahoo. “I always like to dress different and not necessarily wear the in things or expensive designer clothing. I really enjoy putting together outfits.”
And put together he did, with some mixed reactions.
You might be surprised to learn that Donyell isn’t the first guy to sport a forearm bearing number. Dwyane Wade let us know the deal a while ago.
