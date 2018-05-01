Cincinnati: Prom Crash Simulator To Help Kids With Prom Safety

Today students in the Colerain Township area will receive a real-life reality check about the dangers and responsibility of getting behind the wheel.

Northwest High School is hosting a prom night crash simulator for the district’s Junior and Senior class students. I think this is a really good idea, I wish they would have had something like this when I was in School.

I think this gives the kids the opportunity to learn some good driving techniques for prom before they hit the road. I think this will show them what to do and what not to do during prom, and how to make it home safely. (Fox19)

Fasho Thoughts:

This should be a requirement for every school next year

Do you think this is a good idea?

Should parents drop their kids off at prom in today’s world?

