Cincinnati: Prom Crash Simulator To Help Kids With Prom Safety

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Today students in the Colerain Township area will receive a real-life reality check about the dangers and responsibility of getting behind the wheel.

Northwest High School is hosting a prom night crash simulator for the district’s Junior and Senior class students. I think this is a really good idea, I wish they would have had something like this when I was in School.

I think this gives the kids the opportunity to learn some good driving techniques for prom before they hit the road. I think this will show them what to do and what not to do during prom, and how to make it home safely.  (Fox19)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This should be a requirement for every school next year
  • Do you think this is a good idea?
  • Should parents drop their kids off at prom in today’s world?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

