Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation & A Subway Rat Brings Home The Bacon

1 reads Leave a comment
Animals had a chill level of zero this week and they let it be known that they don’t care about human feelings.
Two pelicans made this clear at a Pepperdine University graduation. The long-beaked killas swarmed in on the ceremony giving zero effs about people’s academic accomplishments.
Then, when 5-0 came in, the peli-killas snapped at them like “I dare you to touch my wings.” Peep the gangsta below.
Tough.
Swipe through to watch how rats don’t care about human opinions.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours