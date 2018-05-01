Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend Have In Common? Bikini Bottom.

Confused? So is Chrissy Teigen...

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
'Spongebob Squarepants' Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals & Curtain Call

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Besides the obvious, what do Yolanda Adams, T.I., Steven Tyler, John Legend, and The Flaming Lips have in common? It turns out a bunch of your faves were nominated for a Tony (Best Original Score) thanks to their work on Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical. A rigorous fan by the name of Carol (@bookish_notes) called it to Twitter’s attention this morning:

Like Carol, John’s wife Chrissy Teigen was also confused when she heard the news, which led to a major case of FOMO.

You can cheer on Bikini Bottom at the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10. Spongebob and all his peeps are up against Angels in AmericaThe Band’s VisitFrozen, and Mean Girls. The competition is steep.

Pharrell Celebrates His 41st Birthday With Spongebob Party In NYC

16 photos Launch gallery

Pharrell Celebrates His 41st Birthday With Spongebob Party In NYC

Continue reading Pharrell Celebrates His 41st Birthday With Spongebob Party In NYC

Pharrell Celebrates His 41st Birthday With Spongebob Party In NYC

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 21 hours ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 5 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 6 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now