Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle May Be The Answer

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Avengers: Infinity War

Source: Marvel/Disney / Marvel/Disney

With Infinity War doing numbers at the box office right now, the age old conversion continues: Which Universe is the most lit? Marvel or DC?

 

Well, some smart Twitter user put together an epic dance video that may put a rest to the comic book beef.

 

Seeing Black Panther, The Hulk, Spider-Man and more Marvel peeps get down to Lil Uzi Vert ‘s “Do What I Want” will probably have you saying, “DC who?”

 

Even though there are a few DC stars in the clip, it’s looking like Marvel characters are lighting it up! What y’all think?

Who you riding with?

The OG?

 

Or the hot one?

 

via GIPHY

 

