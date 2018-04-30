Music
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby Sienna Had The Cutest Birthday Photo Shoot

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their baby girl Sienna’s first birthday with the cutest, pinkest birthday photo shoot. Sienna looked beyond adorable posing in a hot air balloon (made of balloons) with her big brother Future Jr.

Ci Ci posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Princess Sienna’s 1st Birthday! 4.28.17 Forever one of the best days of my life! #HappyBirthday angel.”

Russell also posted the photo with his own warm message, “1 year ago. Jesus blessed us with you. I love you my sweet SiSi. #HappyBirthday @Ciara”

These 2 😍

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara recently made headlines when she called out her baby’s father future for being an absentee father. According to the Body Party singer, Future would often miss play dates with their toddler and mentioned his exhaustion due to the busy traveling schedule.

Russell seems to be picking up where Future is missing and being a rock star dad for both children.

Ciara Calls Future An Absentee Father

Ciara Clarifies Her Past #LevelUp Comments: ‘Act Like A Queen To Be Treated Like A Queen’

