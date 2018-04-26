Music
Kim Zolciack Says Her Charged Comments On Racism Were “Edited Out Of Context”

Her wig is laced with lies.

Sunday’s ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ three-part reunion special ended with an epic meltdown from Kim Zolciak, after she was dragged through the mud by her castmates.

The “Tardy For The Party” star pulled Andy to the side after the show wrapped, complaining that the host and creator asked “nothing positive” about her storyline this season. Kim then dived into a tirade about racism in America.

“This whole racism thing in this day in age is b——. Everyone of those m———— on that couch owe this world a f—— apology for this racism s—,” Zolciak-Biermann said in her rant.

“They already tried to claim that s— long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f—— all that real. You know it.”

Zolciak has since spoken out about the comments, saying her outburst was “edited out of context.”

“I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context.”

Read the rest below:

 

