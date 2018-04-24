Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released From Prison

Meek Mill is finally going home!
According to the rapper’s lawyer, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Mill, whose legal name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.
The 30-year-old took to Twitter to thank everyone who had his back while he was was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation.
“I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive,” he wrote on Tuesday afternoon.
His lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement that they are “thrilled” that their client is going home, NBC 10 noted.
“We are thrilled that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Meek on bail,” lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement.
“As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail.”
TMZ Sports wrote that the Philadelphia Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin picked the rapper up from prison and took him straight to the playoff game against the Miami Heat. He was joined by Kevin Hart.
Naturally, folks on Twitter were extremely happy to hear this good news:
Congrats Meek!
