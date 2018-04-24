Feature Story
Who Raised You? This Is Probably The Most Racist Prom Proposal You’ve Ever Seen

For folks like Kim Zolciak who don’t believe that racism is still a thing these days, maybe they should spend time with teens like Noah Crawley and his racist friends.

 

The 18-year old Florida native decided to ask a Black girl from his school to prom with a sign that read, “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking u 4 prom.”

There’s nothing covert about this racism.  And the girl he’s asking to prom had the nerve to post heart eyes under the photo, as if she condones his behavior.  Chillle!

As most folks on Twitter pointed out, there were several other ways to go about this, Noah!

We could really go in on little Noah if we wanted. But we’re not sure if the kid is ignorant, has no game or just flat out racist. Either way, social media is definitely gonna let him have it for as long as possible.

 

Both Noah and the young lady in question are being investigated for their trash behavior.

