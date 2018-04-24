Music
Janet Jackson Looks SNATCHED For New Tour Promo

This is what 51 years old looks like.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson is coming back to the stage this summer, and her look says she did not come to play.

Janet’s going to keep the party going for her State of the World Tour this summer. The diva announced the dates for her extended outing with a few pictures on Instagram, where she is looking positively snatched.

Rocking a high ponytail, golden makeup, and a stunning red lip, Janet teased a slate of U.S. dates for her State of the World 2018 tour. Full body shots show her in fighting form and ready to put on a show.

As a reminder, Janet is 51 and just had a baby last year. This is what she looks like.

Janet is set to headline the Essence Festival in New Orleans with a show on July 8. Her summer tour kicks off a few days later on July 11 and runs to August 12, so this is a short excursion for Janet. You only have a few days to get your dollars together because tickets go on sale April 27.

