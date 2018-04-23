Feature Story
Tell 'Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message For TMZ And Weak Men

Written By: Nia Noelle

Tiffany Haddish is an old school kind of lady who can tell the difference between a man and a boy. Unfortunately, we’re now living in a time where some men will see a young lady struggling with a flat tire and not even offer to help.

The actress experienced something very similar over the weekend as she was leaving the airport and TMZ cameramen ran up on her.

 

According to Tiff, the men just stood there and watched as she and her friends loaded their heavy luggage into the truck, without offering to assist with a single bag.

 

 

Grant it, the guys were just doing their “jobs”, but what’s a lady have to do to get a little common courtesy. I mean, she is Tiffany Haddish — and she knows who bit Beyoncé.

Well fellas, now you know the first step to take if you’re gonna get Tiffany Haddish’s attention. Prove that chivalry ain’t dead.

