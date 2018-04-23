WTF, Bro? Kontroversial Kanye West Said The Wrong Thing Again And Folks Are Seriously Pissed

We can all agree that Kanye West likes to say things sometimes just to get a rise out of people. But his latest Twitter confessional may have been too far right for even Yeezus fans to understand.

As if his meeting with Donald Trump wasn’t off-putting enough, Ye’ recently tweeted that he likes the way Black Lives Matter critic Candace Owens thinks.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Of course, Owens wasted no time rubbing it in folks face that Kanye actually shouted her out:

I’m freaking out. @kanyewest ….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.

I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community. https://t.co/Uz1nB9K0Oz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Let’s not forget, this is the same woman who thinks Trump is America’s savior:

I truly believe that @realDonaldTrump isn’t just the leader of the free world, but the savior of it as well. May God bless America— the last stand for western civilization. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 17, 2018

Just FYI, here’s the video of Owens (telling Black Lives Matter protesters that they are “whiny toddlers pretending to be oppressed”) that got Kanye on her bandwagon.

Candace Owens’ message to Black Lives Matter protesters gains the attention of Kanye West on Twitter, followed by a wave of backlash pic.twitter.com/V30mN32Tfu — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 22, 2018

Needless to say, Yeezy fans are not pleased:

All Kanye does is tweet ugly apparel and disappoint me. This album better slap or I’m done with him — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) April 22, 2018

Kanye is the most dangerous type of Black celebrity! He actively fights AGAINST what is right for us as a community & because of fame White supremacists will use his warped, self loathing views as “proof” that things aren’t so bad for us! News Alert – Kanye doesn’t speak for US — bevysmith (@bevysmith) April 22, 2018

I'm not surprised Kanye "loves the way Candace Owens thinks," especially after he ran to Trump Tower to genuflect before his king. pic.twitter.com/QESAif5RNX — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 21, 2018

Candace Owens: "Black men getting shot by police isn’t about racism.” What is it that Kanye loves about how she thinks? https://t.co/pe3qeITw39 — Touré (@Toure) April 21, 2018

Kanye has said some pretty off the wall things over the past few years, but is this where we disinvite him from the cookout?

