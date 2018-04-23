Indy Bail Bondsman Receives 110 Years For Murdering Two Teens On Christmas Eve

On Friday, Indianapolis bail bondsman, Kevin Watkins was found guilty of killing two teens and received 110 years in prison, according to Fox 59.

Back in 2015 on Christmas Eve, 15-year-old Timmee Jackson and 16-year-old Dionne Williams, were killed outside Watkins’s home. The two victims died after being cut seven times each with a tomahawk.

Watkins admitted to killing Jackson & Williams for pointing a BB gun at him and he also admitted to hiding and burying their bodies, citing that he was scared and panicked.

According to Fox 59, the judge told Watkins he caused two deaths so he should serve two penalties. Watkins said in court he does plan to appeal the conviction and sentence.

SOURCE: FOX 59 | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

