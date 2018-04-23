Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Indy Bail Bondsman Receives 110 Years For Murdering Two Teens On Christmas Eve

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
23137702

Source: NA / Getty

On Friday, Indianapolis bail bondsman, Kevin Watkins was found guilty of killing two teens and received 110 years in prison, according to Fox 59.

Back in 2015 on Christmas Eve, 15-year-old Timmee Jackson and 16-year-old Dionne Williams, were killed outside Watkins’s home. The two victims died after being cut seven times each with a tomahawk.

Watkins admitted to killing Jackson & Williams for pointing a BB gun at him and he also admitted to hiding and burying their bodies, citing that he was scared and panicked.

According to Fox 59, the judge told Watkins he caused two deaths so he should serve two penalties.  Watkins said in court he does plan to appeal the conviction and sentence.

SOURCE: FOX 59 | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 4 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 4 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 4 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now