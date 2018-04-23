Ben Carson Protested By Hurricane Harvey Survivors — As He Should Be

Hurricane Carson is destroying low-income communities across the country.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
In August, Texas fought through Hurricane Harvey, which created $125 billion in damage, mainly in the Houston metropolitan area. Clearly, the area has been through enough and the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson showing up in the city was the last thing residents needed, especially considering he appeared in an area that  wasn’t heavily affected by Harvey.

According to Houston Public Media, Carson “visited Houston Friday to discuss $5 billion in community development block grants for Houston and other communities affected by Hurricane Harvey. He joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. John Culberson, R-Houston, outside the city hall of the small city of Southside Place. ‘These grants will rebuild homes, restore jobs and repair critical infrastructure, like roads, bridges, sewers and water systems,’ Carson said.”

Several dozen protesters held signs and interrupted Carson with chants of “too little too late” and “vote him out.” Zoe Middleton with Texas Housers, which is a low income housing advocacy group, questioned why the secretary chose a community that was hardly affected by Harvey. “If he wants to prioritize those people in recovery, he needs to see how they live and see the conditions they were left behind by the storm,” Middleton said. Exactly, Carson should have been directly where people were affected, but maybe he knew he would get even more protests.

While Houston suffered through Hurricane Harvey, if you live in a low-income community, you are suffering with Hurricane Carson. Carson’s mission appears to be to prevent low-income people from obtaining fair housing. He blocked an Obama-era Small Area Fair Market Rent rule, which would give low-income people better access to schools and jobs, a mandate that was supposed to go into effect on January 1st. He wants to kick people out of HUD if they don’t work a requirement of 32 hours per week. Regardless of if there are little-to-no jobs in an area, if the jobs are paying a starvation wage or if the job is only 20 hours a week. He famously said people are “too comfortable” in poverty. Carson appears too comfortable at HUD with a $31,000 office dining room set, his family’s allegedly too involved in HUD and employees filing lawsuits against him.

As for the “$5 billion in community development” to Houston, we’ll believe it when we see it. Carson just allowed HUD’s funding to be slashed by $8.8 billion. Also, what about Puerto Rico?

