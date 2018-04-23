The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Psychic Wayne Tells Rickey Smiley Show Listeners What’s In The Card For Their Careers [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Psychic Wayne is back and helping some listeners with their career questions. One woman wants to leave her job because there are a lot of things happening. Wayne mentioned that she has to be gone by the summer and if she doesn’t it won’t be good.

Another woman has always wanted to work in law, but instead owns a business with her sisters in entertainment. She is ready to obtain her law degree to fight the criminal just system for her people. Wayne told her it will be one of the most rewarding experiences.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Speaks On Why Cardi B Needs To Leave Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Prepares A Woman For Hard Work Required To Reach Her Dreams [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Sheds Light On Tamar Braxton’s Divorce From Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 4 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 4 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 4 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now