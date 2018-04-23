Psychic Wayne Tells Rickey Smiley Show Listeners What’s In The Card For Their Careers [EXCLUSIVE]

Psychic Wayne is back and helping some listeners with their career questions. One woman wants to leave her job because there are a lot of things happening. Wayne mentioned that she has to be gone by the summer and if she doesn’t it won’t be good.

Another woman has always wanted to work in law, but instead owns a business with her sisters in entertainment. She is ready to obtain her law degree to fight the criminal just system for her people. Wayne told her it will be one of the most rewarding experiences.

