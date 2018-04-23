The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Thoughts About J.Cole’s “K.O.D”: “He’s Just Too Damn Good” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Headkrack is so excited about all the music being released over the next couple of months. Kanye West on Twitter announced he would be dropping an album with only 7 songs. He also loves J. Cole’s new album “K.O.D.”

Headkrack enjoys the lyrics and the dynamics of the album. He doesn’t have a lot of features on it and is very impressed. It’s a good time for music!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: J. Cole Breaks Twitter Silence To Support Boycotting The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kanye West Announces New Album + Project With Kid Cudi

RELATED: The Interesting Way Kanye West Returned To Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

See the NC native through the years.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 4 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 4 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 4 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now