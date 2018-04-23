Thoughts About J.Cole’s “K.O.D”: “He’s Just Too Damn Good” [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
Headkrack is so excited about all the music being released over the next couple of months. Kanye West on Twitter announced he would be dropping an album with only 7 songs. He also loves J. Cole’s new album “K.O.D.”
Headkrack enjoys the lyrics and the dynamics of the album. He doesn’t have a lot of features on it and is very impressed. It’s a good time for music!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
