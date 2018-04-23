Cincy
Ohio Students Join Walk Out to Commemorate Columbine Anniversary

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Demonstration Against Florida School Shooting Held In USA

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

 

Students across Central Ohio are walking out of class today to commemorate the anniversary of the Columbine shooting. The walkouts are for everyone that died at the hands of a mass shooter. Students said they hope the walkout also sends out the message that mass shootings have to stop.

Upper Arlington High School principal said the district isn’t a part of this walk out, and the students participating will have to serve a lunch detention. The organizers of the walkout insisted they be punished.

