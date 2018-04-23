Ohio Students Join Walk Out to Commemorate Columbine Anniversary

Students across Central Ohio are walking out of class today to commemorate the anniversary of the Columbine shooting. The walkouts are for everyone that died at the hands of a mass shooter. Students said they hope the walkout also sends out the message that mass shootings have to stop.

Upper Arlington High School principal said the district isn’t a part of this walk out, and the students participating will have to serve a lunch detention. The organizers of the walkout insisted they be punished.

