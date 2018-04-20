Feature Story
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The G.O.A.T. That Are Still Relevant Today

Written By: Nia Noelle

On this day 24 years ago, Nas released what is now known as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time was released.

24 Years!! thanks to Hip Hop Music. thx to the People.

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

 

Not only did Illmatic give a whole new meaning to what it meant to be a dope emcee — Nas dropped enough gems on the album to last us a lifetime. A true visionary:

 

twenty four year’s like it’s nothing. thank you all. illmatic

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

 

Almost 30 years in the game and Esco is still dropping knowledge without effort. Check out some of Nas’ classic lyrics that still resonate with the times today.

“Boys and girls listen up / You can be anything in the world, in God we trust / An architect, doctor, maybe an actress / But nothing comes easy it takes much practice” – I Know I Can

Facts.

“Too many rappers, athletes, and actors, but not enough n****s in NASA. Who gives you the latest, trends and fashions” – America

Still mostly true.

“Some seek fame cause they need validation / Some say hating is confused admiration” – Stay

 

A.k.a. social media trolls.

“Cause you could have all the chips, be poor or rich / Still nobody want a brother having shhhh” – If I Ruled The World

We see this happen everyday.

“People fear what they don’t understand, hate what they can’t conquer / Guess it’s just the theory of man” – Hate Me Now

 

“And killer cops even come through in helicopters.” – Represent

Tuh!

“Rappers are monkey flipping with the funky rhythm I be kickin’” – NY State Of Mind

 

“S*** is real / And any day could be your last “ – Represent

Valid.

Do you have a favorite Nas lyric that you live by. Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share.

via GIPHY

 

 

