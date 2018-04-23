Church Announcements: What To Do With Money Saved From Boycotting Starbucks [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back with her Church Announcements. She mentioned that the pastor wants us to continue to boycott Starbucks. With the money we don’t spend there she wants you to place it in the collection plate.

Pastor will keep drinking it and will not be placing any money in for offering. Bernice also spoke about death at the church and how she’s so sad to see members go. One man is about to die because he suffering from a paralyzed scrotum.

