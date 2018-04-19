WTFasho Someone Stole A Butterfly At The Cincinnati Krohn Conservatory!!!

Are you serous this can’t be true…. But it is, someone has stole a rare butterfly from the Cincinnati Krohn Conservatory.

The Police are still searching for the suspect.

According to (WLWT) “Click the link to see the video”

The theft happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the conservatory, located at 1501 Eden Park Drive.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

The 2018 butterfly show “Butterflies of Madagascar” opened last month at the conservatory.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: