Cincy
Home > Cincy

#WTFasho Someone Stole A Butterfly At The Cincinnati Krohn Conservatory!!!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Are you serous this can’t be true…. But it is, someone has stole a rare butterfly from the Cincinnati Krohn Conservatory.

The Police are still searching for the suspect.

According to (WLWT) “Click the link to see the video”

The theft happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the conservatory, located at 1501 Eden Park Drive.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

The 2018 butterfly show “Butterflies of Madagascar” opened last month at the conservatory.

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos