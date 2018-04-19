Music
Ray J & Princess Love Have A New Baby Special Coming To VH1

Written By: Nia Noelle

OK! Magazine's Annual Pre-Oscar Event - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Ray J and Princess Love will  reportedly be producing and starring in their own 2-hour VH1 special that leads up to their daughter’s birth.

According to TMZ, the 2-hour special will feature a few special guests, who will help the soon-to-be parents learn from those who have firsthand experienced with parenting.

So far the guests include Heidi and Spencer Pratt, who have a 6-month-old son, Gunner. Plus Ray’s manager, David Weintraub and pal Too Short, who are also parents will be present to help with parenting pointers.

The special is expected to air sometime in the summer, since that’s when Princess Love is due.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

