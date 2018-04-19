Was This Khloe’s Klue That Tristan Thompson Would Not Be True?

After what he did to Jordan Craig (with Khloe Kardashian), we really weren’t surprised when Tristan Thompson reverted back to his doggie dog ways and got caught cheating all sloppily on KoKo. His very recent past with women was clue enough, but now, Hollywood Medium‘s Tyler Henrysays he definitely tried to klue KoKo in too.

In a chat with The Zach Sang Show Tyler said he told the reality star back in June 2017, before Khloe was pregnant, that her love life was “not the area right now that’s reaching its peak.”

From Daily Mail: “When asked if what he said to Khloe was a warning, he said: ‘Well I saw some relationship issues,’ adding: ‘I was sad. I was sad for her.’ Tyler explained on the Monday broadcast: ‘The timing was just horrible. I can’t imagine going through that, but I think getting the validation – sometimes having information beforehand can help the person navigate it.’ Adding: ‘And I hope the information I gave her is helping her navigate her life right now, because she needs the help and she’s an amazing person.’

After giving birth to her daughter with Tristan, Khloe announced that baby girl would take his last name in an Instagram statement to the world earlier this week. “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote in a moment that shocked her fans.

We wish KoKo and her budding family all the best.