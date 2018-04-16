Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#Beychella: 10 Times Beyonce Gave Us Pure Blackness During Coachella

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
47 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Beyonce headlined the Coachella Festival last night, making her the first African American woman to do so and she didn’t waste any time turning up the blackness on the unexpecting primarily white crowd. If you missed the show, here is an opportunity to relive all of the Black Excellence the Queen Bey left on the stage.

Beyonce began her performance with a New Orleans style second line, introducing herself as a modern-day Nefertiti.

Hit the flip for more!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 hours ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 6 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 6 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos