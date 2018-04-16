Feature Story
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor Of “Kush & OJ’s” Anniversary

Wiz Khalifa’s cult-classic made cannabis mainstream on every millennial timeline in the spring of 2010.

Written By: Nia Noelle

73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

It’s been eight years since Wiz Khalifa took over the game with his legendary dedication to Mary Jane: Kush And Orange Juice.”

The Pittsburgh, PA MC has repped for the rollers since his first tape, but something about this release made it trend on Twitter (when that was a big deal), cementing Wiz’s status as a millennial legend. His earliest stroke of marketing genius may have been releasing the tape a week before 4/20.

Ever since, he’s been known as the only ambassador of marijuana worthy of repping the entire generation alongside Snoop Dogg (Mac & Devin Go To High School) or in Legal dispensaries (he released his own consumer strain of Khalifa Kush in 2016).

In honor of the 8th anniversary of Wiz’s legendary tape, roll one and turn up these eight eternal joints.

Kush will be performing the entire tape in full for the first time at this year’s Smokers Club tour in Long Island.

Photos