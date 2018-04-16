Devonte Hart’s Siblings Were Drugged And The Mother Was Drunk When SUV Went Over A Cliff

Devonte Hart’s Siblings Were Drugged And The Mother Was Drunk When SUV Went Over A Cliff

Toxicology reports have been released on some members of the Hart family.

Written By: Nia Noelle

More details are coming out about the SUV that went off a cliff in Northern California on March 26. Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 39, and three of their adopted children, Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14, have all been reported dead. Their three other adopted children are missing, 16-year-old Hannah Hart, 12-year-old Sierra Hart and 15-year-old Devonte Hart, who is known for a viral photo in which he is hugging a police officer in November 2014. A body of a Black female was found in the ocean and not far from the crash site, which authorities believe is Hannah or Sierra, but are awaiting the results of an autopsy. The family lived in Woodland, Washington, near Portland, Oregon, and were reportedly on a road trip, though Child Protective Services had been trying to reach them for days.

Yesterday, authorities revealed Jennifer Hart, who was driving the SUV, “had a blood alcohol level of .102 at the time of the crash, California Highway Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said at a press conference Friday. The legal limit for driving in California is 0.08.” This would mean she was drunk. Sadly, two of the children were drugged with “a significant amount” of diphenhydramine, which is an ingredient found in Benadryl, according to the Associated Press. Sarah Hart reportedly also had diphenhydramine in her system. This is another piece to this horrific tragedy? Were the children purposely drugged and did the parents know they were on suicide mission when they headed out for the “road trip.”

As we reported previously, there were countless reports of abuse, which dates back to 2008 and despite a handful of 911 calls by neighbors, no one at Child Protective Services took enough action to save the lives of children who were crying out for help.

Below is the famous photo of Devonte Hart.

Photos