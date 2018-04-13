Music
Home > Music

K. Michelle Rushed To The Hospital Due To Complications From Removing Butt Implants

The curvaceous reality star has reportedly undergone two blood transfusions.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
K. Michelle Album Preview For 'Kimberly: The People I Used To Know'

Source: Oliver Walker / Getty

Beauty unfortunately comes at a price. Singer K. Michelle was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to complications from her butt implant removal surgery. The ‘Can’t Raise A Man’ crooner detailed the life threatening experience on social media, explaining her implant surgery went well until she discovered the silicone had spread throughout her body.

“Last Wednesday I entered surgery barely functioning with my legs and an infection. The surgery to remove all of this from me lasted a long 6 hours. The following days were spent with paramedics until i they realized my blood count was severely low and I was rushed into ER where I was admitted. 2 blood transfusions later I’ve been released and started therapy today heal and walk.”

Despite the trauma, K explained that she was being treated well and felt “blessed” to be in good hands.

” I have the most skilled and amazing reconstructive surgeon in Beverly Hills and I’m blessed to be here. It hurts my heart to know there are girls out here who can’t afford to have the best and are just sitting around in pain and infection” 

A tearful K took to Instagram live to thank her fans for their support:

Read her full response below:

Jan 12 I started a journey to correct a mistake I did over 6 years ago. The first surgery went well so we thought until my body started to shut down while I was on tour. For 26 cities I was on steroids to walk and keep down infection causing me to get off stage and be rushed to ER over 4 times and then the next day back on stage. I later found out the silicone had spread and I would be rushed back into surgery. Last Wednesday I entered surgery barely functioning with my legs and an infection. The surgery to remove all of this from me lasted a long 6 hours. The following days were spent with paramedics until i they realized my blood count was severely low and I was rushed into ER where I was admitted. 2 blood transfusions later I’ve been released and started therapy today heal and walk. I have the most skilled and amazing reconstructive surgeon in Beverly Hills and I’m blessed to be here. It hurts my heart to know there are girls out here who can’t afford to have the best and are just sitting around in pain and infection. I thought I was strong but this changed my life. I saw my life flash right in front of me. So many so called friends and family where no where to be found in this dark hour. People I’ve given my last 2. NO WHERE.?Only a few where there like @moniece_slaughter @erndukes @akbar__v, @richardlomaxbeauty, Ken, Myisha, @iam_whatshername_ ,management, my nurse Denita and my MOM by my bed every night. People had to work and were to busy be there for me. Please don’t try to call me now. I have no hate in my heart but I have no room for you. To those people who have lied on me and still continue to hurt me, I forgive you. I gotta be here for a reason now and fighting with you isn’t it. Slowing my life down now taking my time with my new music there are songs and truths 2 b told. I will sing them. But in my own time and way. My son needs me. Oh and those twins I want can FINALLY come This year because I’ll be able to actually pick them up. The small things matter most now🌻

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

RELATED LINKS

Need A-Pick-Me Up? Listen To These Black Men Talk About How Much They Love Black Women

R&amp;B Singer Sabrina Claudio Admitted To Creating Twitter Account To Dog Black Women

Listen Up: The Best Black Podcasts That Deserve Your Attention

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 3 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 3 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 5 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 7 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
Photos