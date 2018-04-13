Feature Story
Beach Babe: Photos Of Karrueche Pulling Out Her Wedgie By The Water Are All You Need To See Today

Ahkay, Kae!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Karrueche!

The 29-year-old Claws actress is out there in them Miami streets looking TF good. On Thursday, April 12, the beauty and her NFL bae Victor Cruz hit the beach to soak up some sun and water. A makeup-free Kae rocked a two-tone floral bikini with her hair up in a sloppy bun. Victor kept it super chill in some red trunks and shades.

Fine as he is, he couldn’t steal the show from his fun-sized girlfriend, who frolicked around and flaunted her toned body for the paparazzi and world to see—and her angles were flawless:

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

At one point, things got a little messy. Kae hit her beach chair to relax a little and maybe catch a tan, but her bikini bottoms wouldn’t cooperate. In the photo below, you can see she pulls her wedgie out and there ain’t a hint of cellulite in sight.

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Karrueche and that beach body of hers are the epitome of “stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.” Scroll down to see more teeny bikini photos.

Are they your favorite celeb couple, or nah?

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Karrueche flashes that million-dollar smile of hers for the paparazzi while showing off her hot bod.

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Karrueche fixes her top knot while making her way back to Victor Cruz in Miami Beach, Florida.

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

More from your fave in the gallery below.

