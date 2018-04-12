Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Nicki Minaj Drops 2 New Songs! Barbie Tingz + Chun Li [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
82 reads
Leave a comment

Barbie Tingz

See this first Nicki Minaj track, “Barbie Tingz,” takes me all the way to New York. Directly in the heart of Queens Bridge and puts the beat in my heart. This old-school breakbeat feels like classic Hip-Hop meets contemporary production. I’m not sure if I want to break or Chicken Noodle Soup, but either way, I’m on my feet and dancing.

Chun Li

If trash talking was a sport, Nicki Minaj is playing for MVP. She’s throwing subs and shade like it’s a party, and we’re the specially invited guests. Do you think she’s throwing shots at any particular artist or just healthy Hip-Hop trash talking?

Not to mention, the cocky lyrics provide selfie captions for days! Sounds like the Barbs is back.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 hours ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 hours ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 2 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 2 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 4 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 6 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 7 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 7 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 7 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
Photos