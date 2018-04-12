Nicki Minaj Drops 2 New Songs! Barbie Tingz + Chun Li [VIDEO]

Barbie Tingz

See this first Nicki Minaj track, “Barbie Tingz,” takes me all the way to New York. Directly in the heart of Queens Bridge and puts the beat in my heart. This old-school breakbeat feels like classic Hip-Hop meets contemporary production. I’m not sure if I want to break or Chicken Noodle Soup, but either way, I’m on my feet and dancing.

Chun Li

If trash talking was a sport, Nicki Minaj is playing for MVP. She’s throwing subs and shade like it’s a party, and we’re the specially invited guests. Do you think she’s throwing shots at any particular artist or just healthy Hip-Hop trash talking?

Not to mention, the cocky lyrics provide selfie captions for days! Sounds like the Barbs is back.

