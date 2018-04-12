Damn, Dawgs: When Doing It For The ‘Gram Goes Really, Really Wrong

0 reads Leave a comment
Sometimes doing it for the ‘Gram doesn’t go quite as planned. In the clip up top, a young girl is getting ready to record her dance routine when a baby suddenly walks by. Not sure who’s kid that is, but (he?) becomes collateral damage in the blink of an eye. Press play for 10 seconds of hilarity but don’t laugh, because that would make you a horrible person.
12 Times Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella Were BFF Goals
12 photos Launch gallery
12 Times Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella Were BFF Goals
1. Gimme hug, mommy.1 of 12
2. Mom, people are staring.2 of 12
3. Coaching the Puerto Rican princess through her workout.3 of 12
4. Ocean view.4 of 12
5. Flyer than you.5 of 12
6. Like I ain't got a hitta to the left of me.6 of 12
7. Beach buddies!7 of 12
8. The slay.8 of 12
9. Mommy and me.9 of 12
10. Say "Cheese!"10 of 12
11. We gotta slay this time, mom.11 of 12
12. BFFs forever.12 of 12
comments – add yours