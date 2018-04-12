Feature Story
How Drake Handpicked 5th Ward Weebie to Produce "Nice For What" NOLA Bounce Sound [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Meet Drake’s “Nice For What” co-producers 5th Ward Weebie and BlaqNMild in Bobby Pen’s latest Put Yourself On Podcast.

In this YouTube Live interview, learn how Drake hand-picked these New Orleans producers for an authentic Bounce sound.

He flew them out to L.A., partied with Odell Beckham, Jr. 🏈  and got so lit that they thought they saw two Kim Kardashians all before getting to the studio to lace the track with their secret sauce. 🍝

They also show love and share special thoughts for New Orleans rapper Mystikal who is currently in jail.

As a bonus, BlaqNMild shares a break down of what elements makes the New Orleans Bounce sound 🔊 (Especially dope for all my DJs and Producers. This is a gem 💎)

Originally published at TheBobbyPen.com

 

