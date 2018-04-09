Music
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over Shady IG Post About Her Plastic Surgery Face

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Marlon Wayans may have just lost a fan after he posted a photo of Kim Zolciak with the caption, “No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The fuck?!”

In case you missed it, part one of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta aired last night and social media had a lot to say about Kim Zolciak’s plastic surgery enhanced face.

While Kim’s face is constantly the topic of RHOA shade, she took offense to Marlon’s post and both she and her husband Kroy chimed in against the comedian.

What say you readers? Do you have remorse for Kim or nah?

