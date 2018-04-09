Cincy
#WTFasho Bugged and Burned

Written By: Nia Noelle

An Ohio man must not have any shoes or rolled up magazines at home. That’s the only way to explain why he tried to use fire to kill insects and ended up burning down his house.

Investigators say the homeowner was fed up with insects crawling around his two-family house and tried to fix the problem by setting fire to them. The blaze started on the second floor and quickly spread. Both families inside the house were able to evacuate safely.

After the fire, which caused an estimated $20,000 in damages, the local fire chief issued a reminder and a warning. “We always recommend to have a professional if you have a rodent or insect problem to alleviate that problem and not to use open flames.” (WKEF-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Anyone dumb enough to use fire to rid a house of insects is likely going to do some other dumb things.
  • You don’t use fire to kill insects unless you’re a total pyro.
  • Remember this idiot who tried to set a spider on fire, only to watch the burning spider set fire to his mattress?
