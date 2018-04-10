Cincy
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!

Cardi B is out here living her best life and winning big! You know you got a banger album when the Queen of all media Oprah Winfrey post to IG to let the world know that she is rocking with Cardi. Oprah posted this message to her IG:

 

She captioned the photo, “Listening to that New Cardi B Album.” Cardi responded to O’s post, writing, “I CAAAANNNNTTTTTT BELIIIEEEEEVEEEEESS IT!!!!!!!!!!????OMMMMMGGGGGGGGGGGG!!!”

 

 

We are all so happy for Cardi and her new found success! Congratulations!!

