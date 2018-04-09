Feature Story
T’Challa Appeared On Black Jeopardy This Weekend & Well…It Was A Struggle

Too much time spent in Wakanda.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 34 mins ago
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman aced his Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend and of course, he couldn’t stop by the studio without bringing in T’Challa.In one of the funniest bits of the night, T’Challa’s knowledge of Black American culture is tested, and let’s just say he was a little out the loop. Check out the hilarious Black Jeopardy sketch below and swipe through for some more funny bits from Chadwick!

Photos