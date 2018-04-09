N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For “Nice For What”

The N.O. Bounce that makes Drake’s new single “Nice For What” so infectious was co-signed by local legend Big Freedia.

The New Orleans pioneer thanked Drizzy for the platform via Instagram, writing, “Thank you @champagnepapi for recognizing a real one. The price just went up again!”

Drake replied with a GOAT emoji, triggering even more social media love from the Queen Diva.

See the full posts below.

